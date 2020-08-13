Home
Harry and David still needs thousand for holiday openings

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of the Rogue Valley’s largest employers is hiring for the holidays, but it’s normal hiring events will look different than years past.

In the midst of the pandemic, most companies aren’t operating business as usual. But at Harry and David, it’s trying to stick to the standard as much as is possible, in a pandemic. Company president, Steve Lightman said even in the middle of August, Harry and David is looking forward to the holidays.

“We’re already harvesting our peaches, we start our pear harvest in another week, we’re building our inventory and we need lots of people,” Lightman said.

Right about this time, the company would be holding it’s seasonal hiring event to get those employees hired and placed for the holidays. This year, that event looks different.

“This year we have to do it more digitally so it’s all going to be done through the internet and zoom and teams and things like that,” Lightman said.

With thousands of people coming to work at the facility for the holidays, it’s going to be a bit more complicated for the company to hire.
“We’re still hiring the same number of people,” Lightman said. “We’re segmenting new people from existing people and creating safe zones for them.”

Harry and David said it’s ready. The company says it still has about 3,000 openings for the holiday season.  You can visit it’s website at www.harryanddavid.com/harryanddavid-home to find out more about how you can apply.

