Harry and David still needs thousand for holiday openings

In the midst of the pandemic, most companies aren’t operating business as usual. But at Harry and David, it’s trying to stick to the standard as much as is possible, in a pandemic. Company president, Steve Lightman said even in the middle of August, Harry and David is looking forward to the holidays.
Right about this time, the company would be holding it’s seasonal hiring event to get those employees hired and placed for the holidays. This year, that event looks different.
“This year we have to do it more digitally so it’s all going to be done through the internet and zoom and teams and things like that,” Lightman said.
Harry and David said it’s ready. The company says it still has about 3,000 openings for the holiday season. You can visit it’s website at www.harryanddavid.com/harryanddavid-home to find out more about how you can apply.
