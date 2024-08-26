High speed pursuit ends in arrest

BANDON, Ore. – A man is behind bars after a high-speed pursuit in Bandon last week.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7:00 Monday evening, a sergeant noticed a car driving erratically and tried to stop the vehicle.

It says the driver, 36-year-old, Casey Carlson, sped up, leading into a high-speed chase onto Highway 42 South and Parkersburg Road, which ended when Carlson’s car got stuck in the mud.

Carlson then allegedly tried to flee on foot into the bay but was arrested. He’s now facing multiple charges, including driving while suspended and probation violation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.