Highway 62 expressway project to be completed late winter

After 2.5 years of construction, final work is being done to open the Oregon 62 expressway late winter. The project started in the spring of 2016.
The 400-million dollar project was designed to alleviate traffic from Medford to White City, Eagle Point, Shady Cove and beyond.
Public Affairs Specialist, Gary Leaming with Oregon Department of Transportation said it will help with safety and congestion.
“The modeling shows that you’ll save about seven minutes in time,” said Leaming.
Construction workers have been working around the clock to finish the main parts of the highway. Striping, road shoulders and guard rails have been completed for most of the project.
“Once you get on, you’re going to be on it for about 4.5 miles until you get off it there just south of White City,” added Leaming.
Speed limit signs and other signage will be put in towards finishing. Transportation officials say if all goes as planned, the project could be finished around late February.
