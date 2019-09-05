Hiker injured in fall, still cited

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — A Gold Beach man fell into a creek and hurt his ankle while hiking. He was rescued by the curry county sheriff’s office, and now he’s being cited.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call from thirty-year-old Paul Heim Tuesday night around 10 P.M. He said he’d fallen into a creek bed and might have broken his ankle. He was about two miles up “Abe’s Creek” behind a locked gate.
A search and rescue team were able to find Heim. It took them an hour and a half to assess his injuries and get him to a hospital. Heim was released just after one in the morning. The sheriff’s office got in touch with the property owners who said Heim wasn’t allowed to be there.
Deputies are now issuing citations for criminal trespass onto private property.
