Honor flight of Oregon prepares to leave for Washington D.C. this Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local veterans will be making the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. this Friday.
It’s arranged by ‘Honor Flight of Oregon’ which provides trips for World War 2 and Korean War Veterans to see the memorials dedicated to their service.
25 veterans will be visiting the memorial sites.
“It gives them an opportunity to high five hundreds and if not thousands of citizens across the country so that they could personally feel and experience what true gratitude is,” said Terry Haines, Vice-President of Honor Flight.
Organizers say Hurricane Florence will not interfere with the trip but add they are prepared with rain gear.
The group will return to Medford Sunday night.
