Housing project for Almeda Fire survivors closer to opening

TALENT, Ore. —A project to add more transitional housing in Phoenix and Talent is getting unveiled to the community. Located at the corner of Highway 99 and West Valley View Road, the Gateway Transitional Housing Project broke ground back in May.

The 53-space site will soon welcome families of the Phoenix-Talent School District, who lost their homes in last September’s Almeda Fire. Oregon Housing Community Services purchased the brand new RVs. Medford non-profit Rogue Retreat will operate the property. A ribbon-cutting will be held this Saturday.

“The goal is to be able to start going through and doing the conceptual planning for the permanent housing, which will take place over the next 4 to 6 months and working with Access to help the families move into brick and mortar properties,”  said Jon Legarza, Executive Director of the Talent Urban Renewal Agency.

During the ribbon-cutting, families are welcome to check out the site. Legarza says it hopes to have families move into the RVs by Christmas.

Visit rogueretreat.com, for application information.

