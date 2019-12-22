Human skeletal remains found near Roseburg in 2018 identified

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Sunday they have identified human skeletal remains that were found in the area of Interstate 5 in the Roseburg area in June of 2018.
ODOT said in a press release today that DNA testing has determined the remains to be Scott Evenson from Myrtle Creek, OR. They say Evenson was 44 years old at the time of the recovery.
Oregon State Police says their initial investigation showed that around 8 AM on the morning of June 6th, ODOT workers were in the area of Interstate 5 near the exit 124 NB off-ramp. They were performing maintenance operations and during their work, they found human remains. OSP was immediately called.
Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner, they were able to confirm human remains had been found. The remains were a human skull. The sheriff’s office deployed Search and Rescue personnel to search the area for additional remains and did not find any
Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018 to contact Detective Tina Nibblett (541) 440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at (541) 440-3315.
