Hundreds attend memorial service for Sherm Olsrud

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Hundreds gathered inside the Jackson County Expo at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to honor Mr. Olsrud who passed away last month at the age of 95.
“This is our time to join together as we celebrate the life of our friend Sherm,” said Patsy Smullin, owner of KOBI5 and Master of Ceremonies at the service.
Sherm Olsrud and his wife Wanda spent most of the last few decades giving back to the community.
“He had such a good personality, I was lucky to have him for as many years as I did,” Wanda said.
“For people that work quietly in the background and support so many things and made such a huge difference in our valley, Sherm and Wanda just stand out as a beacon of light for us all to follow,” said Alan DeBoer.
Sherm was the founder and owner of Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets in Medford, Klamath Falls, and Roseburg. The company also owns Food 4 Less in Medford.
“It was fun to see him get excited about some of the little things like a five-dollar rebate,” said Bob Ames, general manager of Sherm’s Thunderbird. “One of his favorite sayings was “Goody Goody,” he added.
“As he moves to pass us in this life, his spirit that spirit of love will always make for a better person, make for a belief of hope and truly leave a legacy that will go far past our lifetimes,” said Tom Cole, CEO of Unlimited Kids, an organization Sherm helped take off.
For those who knew him best, they know he’s right by there side every step of the way.
“He would say let’s all get back to work and do something.”
