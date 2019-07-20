Hundreds attend ODF open house at Medford Airtanker Base

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry held an open house in Medford on Saturday for the public to see some of the aircraft and tools ODF uses to fight fires in our region.
More than 600 people came out to the Airtanker Base in Medford.
Families and kids were able to talk to pilots, tour the air tanker, and take pictures in the helicopters.
“They really enjoy it so I try to get them inside the helicopter… let them set upfront, play around a little bit, put the helmets on, it’s a good experience for the kids,” Ryan Davol, Pilot with ODF said.
This year marks 100 years of aviation for ODF.
“It’s been a great opportunity to meet with the public and get to talk about the air resources that we have in our area,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer, said. “We have so many available resources and to be able to answer questions and help educate people about it, it’s a great experience.”
