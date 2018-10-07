Hundreds gather for annual ‘Walk To Defeat ALS’

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of southern Oregon families took a stand against Lou Gehrig’s disease in an annual walk in Medford on Sunday.
ALS is a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The disease robs a person’s ability to move, speak, swallow and even breathe.
This year’s goal is to raise 40 thousand dollars which will be donated for care service programs and research.
“I love seeing the community come together,” said organizer Emily-Rose Wiitala. “I love seeing the people with ALS out here with their family and their support teams and just realizing there’s a tribe of people around them that’s supporting them through this battle with ALS,” she said.
Organizers say they raised 37 thousand dollars. The last day to make a donation is December 3, 2018.
To learn more about the SW Washington Walk to Defeat ALS and how to register or donate, please call 800.681.9851 ext 105 or visit www.SouthernOregonWalktoDefeatALS.org.
