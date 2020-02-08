Home
Hundreds gather to dance the night away at ‘Night to Shine’

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was a night to shine at Grace Point Fellowship Church, hundreds of people gathered to dance the night away at a prom for kids and young adults with special needs.

This is the first year that the Tim Tebow Foundation has hosted the Night to Shine event in southern Oregon. The church’s pastor says it’s a great way to show the special needs community in southern Oregon that they’re important.

“We just want to let these special needs people know that they’re special in our hearts and community,” Grace Point Fellowship Church head pastor, Tom Sabens said. “At the end of the evening, every participant will be crowned either king or queen of the prom.”

The church says Tim Tebow visits different churches each year, they’re hoping next year he’ll come to Medford.

