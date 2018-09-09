I-5 closures impacting local businesses

McCloud Mercantile store and hotel owner Darlene Mathis says her hotel business is down 45 percent.
“Most of our hotel guest that were coming for this past week and the week before from the Herz fire…the majority of them cancelled. We had a whole group from Ohio that were coming into the hotel for 8 days completely cancel all the rooms.”
Mathis says most of her customers this weekend are emergency personnel with the Delta Fire.
“We also try to give them a break. We don’t even charge our regular rates to the firemen or crews.”
While part of I-5 being shut down since Wednesday, transportation officials are still unsure when it will re-open.
“The Interstate 5 still remains closed but once we open it up, it will most likely be open up to one lane of traffic in each direction,” said Dave Moore, District 2 Director with Caltrans.
But in the meantime, Mathis says she can’t wait to have business go back to normal.
“We’re looking forward to some blue skies. We haven’t had blue skies since I would say late June early July. We just want some fresh air and just hoping this is the end of fire season.”
