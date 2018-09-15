ICE deportation officer arrested for sodomy charges

MEDFORD, Ore.– On September 13, 2018, Oregon State Police Detectives arrested Blake V. Northway, age 55 of Medford, on multiple counts of Sodomy.
Northway is a Deportation Officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) assigned to the Medford office.
The arrest is a result of a joint investigation between the Oregon State Police and ICE – Office of Professional Responsibility.
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” said ICE Public Affairs Officer Tanya Roman. “ICE will continue to cooperate until this case has been resolved.”
Northway has been relieved of all authority and will be placed on leave pending the results of the criminal investigation.
Northway was lodged in the Jackson County Jail. On the jail’s page, Northway is shown to have 10 counts of sodomy in the first degree and one count of incest. These charges are not related to Northway’s position with ICE.
NBC5 News will update you on this as more information is released.
