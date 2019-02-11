Icy roads keep local towing company busy

MEDFORD, Ore. — With snow across the region, local towing companies are working around the clock to help keep you safe.
Dicks Towing and Transport said they’ve responded to a number of calls including accidents and slide-offs on Jacksonville Hill and on Mt. Ashland ski road this weekend.
The business said they’re preparing for the week should the snow continue to fall. On average, the company said they receive around 100 calls per day during the week.
“Give yourself plenty of time,” said Ronn Crews, fleet manager. “You also want to make sure you also have water, food, and an emergency kit should you get stuck,” he said.
Crews said the biggest problem for many drivers is not paying attention or not giving yourself enough space between cars.
