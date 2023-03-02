In the race to store renewable energy, a Northwest lab is inching closer

In 2019, Showers Pass, located on Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street, made a pledge to build gear with fully recycled materials.

“Setting real stakes in the ground, with a timeline, it adds a sense of urgency,” Dolack said.

That urgency extends not only to sourcing better materials, it also means using cleaner methods and reducing energy consumption and packaging.

Humane treatment of animals and good care for the land on which they’re raised is also a high priority. Showers pass has joined many companies worldwide in only using wool that meets the Responsible Wool Standard. The standard is defined by the Textile Exchange as “an international, voluntary standard that addresses animal welfare in sheep farms and chain of custody of wool.”

“A big part of our commitment to sustainability over the years has been to build a durable and lasting product,” Dolack said.

From collar to liner, to seams and fully recycled zippers, the popular eco-lite jacket has been engineered with every consideration, including the more than $300 retail price. Price and sustainability are a balancing act.

“We can’t change the world if we go out of business first,” Dolack said. “When we commit to something, we have to know that it’s good.”