Independent film “The Plan” begins filming at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – Tuesday was the first day of production for an independent film being shot in southern Oregon.

Described as “Driving Miss Daisy” meets “Reservoir Dogs,” the 75-minute feature film, “The Plan” follows an Uber ride from Sacramento to Josephine County with unexpected consequences.

The film, directed by Brad Douglas, will be shot entirely in southern Oregon and features Los Angeles Comedian and Actor Henry Coleman, local Actress Marlyn Mason, and Oscar winning Special Effects Artist Jeff Dawn.

The producer, Ray Robison talks about why the film is being shot in southern Oregon, “the time is right, to get this done, and this is the right place to do it because there are so many talented people around here.”

Special Effects Artist Jeff Dawn, who’s work with Stan Winston on the Oscar winning film Terminator 2, says, “I’m an Oregonian, very proud to be, and very involved in the film community here. Let’s get filming here because filming brings money, and it brings jobs.”

The production was invited to film at SOU for two days and then due to heat and smoke will resume filming on location after Labor Day, giving SOU students a chance to help out as interns.

The film is planned to be completed by the summer of 2025.

