IRS pushing tax deadline back to May 17

(NBC NEWS) — You have more time to file your taxes. The internal revenue service is pushing back the tax deadline by one month to May 17th, according to two members of Congress. The delay will give people more time to prepare their income tax returns and pay the IRS any money they owe.
It also gives the agency more time to process returns. After sending out another round of stimulus payments under the recently-passed American Rescue Plan. After the December relief bill, the IRS pushed back the ‘start’ of tax season a few weeks.
A statement from Representative Bill Pascrell, junior and Representative Richard Neal applauded the tax deadline delay. Saying taxpayers need the flexibility in a “time of unprecedented crisis.”
