It’s a Burl Gallery in Kerby was the scene of a major structure fire Sunday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —“It’s a Burl Gallery” in Kerby, Oregon, was the scene of a major structure fire Sunday, February 27.

Firefighters say one building was fully involved when they arrived. As large as the fire was, it was quickly brought under control. One workshop was completely destroyed by the fire. According to Rural Metro Fire, the main showroom is ok.

IVFD says Highway 199 was closed for a while down to one lane, with traffic control happening while the incident was taking place. In a press release from IVFD, they say there were extensive mop-up operations, as IVFD, American Medical Response, Rural Metro Fire-Josephine County, ODOT, Sheriff and OSP responded.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.