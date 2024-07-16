Jackson County Fair Swine Sale check in begins

Posted by Ethan Quin July 15, 2024

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Expo Center already had lines of cars awaiting entrance to this year’s Jackson County Fair. The trucks and trailers just happened to be carrying pigs and the handlers who have spent most of this year caring for them. The annual 4-H & FFA Junior Livestock Auction is starting and one of the biggest events is the Swine Sale on Wednesday.

Featuring over 270 swine, the auction is a culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and the fostering of agricultural skills in the region’s youth.

For many of the young participants, raising an animal is an invaluable learning experience, teaching them about responsibility, animal husbandry, and the business side of agriculture.

The Swine Sale Auction starts at 7PM on Wednesday.

Check out the Expo website for times and tickets.

Ethan Quin
