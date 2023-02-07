Jackson County prosecutors sentence man for domestic assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who was found guilty of domestic assault is going to prison.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said this past July, Kenneth John Prince was dating a woman when he attacked her in the parking lot of the Medford Lowe’s.

The incident reportedly escalated to the point where Prince grabbed her by the throat and choke-slammed her against the van they were staying in.

Prosecutors said that after being pinned down, the victim was able to escape Prince before he could hurt her any further.

Last week, Prince—who is now 65 years old—was found guilty of strangulation constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree constituting violence. He was sentenced to two and a half years in jail.