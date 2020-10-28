Jackson County reports seventh COVID-19-related death

MEDFORD, Ore. — One more person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Public health officials said the fatal case was a 78-year-old Jackson County man. He tested positive on October 13 and died on October 27 at Ashland Community Hospital in Ashland, Oregon. The patient had underlying medical conditions.
Jackson County Public Health reports 35 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, October 28, 2020. That brings the total reported COVID-19 cases in Jackson County to 1,742.
Jackson County Public Health is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak associated with Costco. It began investigating this as a potential outbreak on October 7, 2020. At this time, there are 5 cases linked to this outbreak, 4 employees, and 1 close contact that is not an employee of Costco. Public Health said this is an ongoing investigation.
