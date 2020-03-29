Jackson County reports six new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total in the county to 19.
There are still no fatalities in the county at this time. Of the six new cases, 50 percent are male and 50 percent are female. Two new cases are between the ages of 20-29, one between 50-59, one between 60-69 and another two between 70-79.
Public Health is still encouraging people to practice social distancing and stay at home to protect the community.
Jackson County Public Health says it will continue to release numbers in a timely fashion, which means there numbers in the county may not match those on the Oregon Health Authority’s official count.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.