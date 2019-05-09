Jackson County Sheriff includes other Rogue Valley police agencies in training

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting training this week to help officers learn how to react in high-risk situations. It’s something they brush up on regularly but today’s was a bit different.
“Keeps us safe it keeps the public safe and allows us to resolve it with the minimal amount of force needed,” Sergeant Steven Scow said.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office hosts training twice a year for deputies to learn how to react to high-risk situations, like performing pit maneuvers and using spike strips.
“The training really helps in that it allows you to react with muscle memory instead of trying to think through things. As soon as it’s over, you know what needs to happen next to facilitate the safest outcome,” Deputy Derreck Moore said.
This time training was a bit different smaller police departments around the Rogue Valley were given the chance to participate in something they don’t get to do often.
“Those other agencies in some cases don’t get this hardly at all, so we had the opportunity and space and the time in order to get them here. We put that invite out and we got a lot of interest, so we’re putting about 100 officers through the training this week,” Scow said.
Now that more officers are learning the skills deputies are hopeful they’ll be able to better tackle a high-speed situation, together.
“All of this is about public safety, pursuits are inherently dangerous or they can be inherently dangerous and in this training, we’re able to utilize the tactics that we learned in the training to make those pursuits safe,” Moore said. “If we didn’t it would be like the wild west and it would be incredibly unsafe, so that’s what it’s about is the tactics.”
