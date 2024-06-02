Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a new phone scam.

The agency says during attempted phone scam in Jacksonville, suspects pretended to be from JCSO and threatened the victim with arrest for contempt of court for failing to appear in trial.

The victim then pulled $22,000 out of a local bank and attempted to transfer the amount into a Bitcoin ATM to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office says not send money to someone representing themselves as law enforcement on the phone.

Law enforcement entities will never call you to collect money and will never ask for payment in gift cards or bitcoin.

