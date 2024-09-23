Jackson County to hold forum Thursday for drug deflection program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.- Jackson County is holding a forum for the community’s questions about a drug deflection program in the works.

The meeting is this coming Thursday on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m.

Measure 110 was amended this year to re-criminalize drugs and give counties options to address the state’s addiction crisis. Jackson County is opting for a pathway program that connects people found with drug possession to networks for treatment and support rather than facing criminal offenses.

It will go into effect on October 7.

“We have to create a new system of law enforcement, but we also have to continue to expand care and that’s why we’re holding a public forum because this is something that is going to be a new health challenge in our community,” says Lauri Hoagland, chair of Rogue Valley Health Care for All Oregon.

Legislators, health providers, and law enforcement will be at the forum on Thursday to answer questions.

