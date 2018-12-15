Jacksonville’s Historic Nunan House to be featured on national tv show

The 1892 Victorian home will be featured on the show Long Lost Family on TLC on Monday, December 17th. The building is one of the top 10 Victorian Estates in Oregon.
A manager of the mansion says the production company came up from L.A in September of last year and fell in love with the historic home.
“It’s a great way to open the doors to the Nunan Estate,” said Gina DuQuenne, senior sales manager with Neuman Hotel Group. “I think it’s something that they will always carry in their heart and remember. It’s a joyful way for Nunan Estate to open their doors for the first time too.”
If you are interested in staying at the Nunan home, the house is on Airbnb’s website.
The episode of Long Lost Family will air on TLC on Monday, December 17th at 5 p.m.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”