JCFD3 & ODF respond to an estimated 8-acre structure and grass fire

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 13, 2024

EAGLE POINT, Ore.- Jackson County Fire District 3 and ODF respond to an estimated 8-acre structure and grass fire east of Medford.

According to ODF, resources engaged in an aggressive initial attack on the 9000 Block of E. Antelope Rd.

Around 6:15 p.m., flames on one side of the fire were knocked down.

Five engines, two bulldozers, a water tender, an air tanker, and four helicopters worked to contain the fire.

Close to a half hour later, all active fire was knocked down and mop up operations began.

The cause is under investigation.

Lauren Pretto
