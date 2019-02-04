Home
JCSO search and rescue host training course on large animal rescues

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) held a large animal rescue course this weekend to train people how to safely respond to emergency calls involving livestock and other large animals. The two-day event was held at the Jackson County Expo.

JCSO said they usually receive a handful of calls each year.

The training was open to search and rescue organizations from southern Oregon, local law enforcement and fire, and those interested in the community.

Sgt. Shawn Richards with JSCO said the training prepares first responders to safely rescue large animals in a variety of conditions.

“It gives us specials skills and how to use the equipment to be able to handle those situations,” he said.  “The course today and yesterday was a lot of hands-on experiences.”

JCSO said this is the first year they have hosted the event here in the valley.  Sgt. Richards said they have sent a few people to attend the course elsewhere with the past few years.

 

 

 

 

 

