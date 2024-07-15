Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung resigns

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung has announced his resignation effective today. Here is the text of the official Josephine County News Release:

A statement from the desk of Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung

“After much reflection and heartfelt discussions with my family, I have come to the difficult decision to step down from my role. Effective today, July 15, I am resigning as commissioner for Josephine County.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision for me, but over the past 18 months, I have come to realize that I am no longer able to contribute effectively to the well-being of this wonderful community.

“For this reason, I must step away. In the coming days, I will share a formal statement to explain my decision further.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me unwavering support during my tenure as commissioner. I wish the best for this county and the citizens I have proudly served for the past seven and a half years.”

Previously, NBC5 News reported on these recent events:

