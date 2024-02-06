Josephine County SAR Academy accepting applications

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Search and Rescue is accepting applications for new volunteers.

Josephine County Search and Rescue is hosting its annual volunteer academy later this month. It is the first step you can take toward becoming a search and rescue volunteer.

According to SAR, the academy starts February 2o and runs through April 7, with a break for Grants Pass schools Spring Break, and costs $55 to participate.

A link to apply and more information is available on the Josephine County Search and Rescues Facebook page or by clicking here.

