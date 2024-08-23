Jury deliberation begins in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Closing arguments have wrapped up in the Buffalo Wild Wings shooting case and it’s now in the hands of the jury.

Joseph Larry Lopez, the 18-year-old Grants Pass man accused of shooting Andrew Ramirez outside Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings last December, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

In closing arguments Friday, the defense maintained that Lopez was only acting in self defense and that Ramirez lied about having a gun.

“He pulls the gun, shows the gun. The other guy is going for the gun. The other guy sees him with the gun and the guy is still going for his gun. A police officer would shoot that guy,” said Defense Attorney Peter Carini.

Prosecutors say much of the details regarding whether Ramirez had a gun, simply don’t matter, because video evidence proves Lopez fired without seeing a weapon.

Deputy District Attorney Melissa LeRitz said even though Lopez said he was scared, he had plenty of opportunity to leave the area without shooting 14 times and hitting Ramirez at least eight times.

“The defendant continued to shoot at Andrew Ramirez while he lie dying and defenseless on the ground,” LeRitz said.

The jury deliberations began early Friday afternoon.

