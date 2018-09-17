Keeping women safe in the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. – Founder of Keeping Ashland Women Safe, Alaya Ketani says violence against women is too common, even in the Rogue Valley. She founded the KAWS cause task force to give women a safe space in the community.
Through the initiative she is trying to educate everyone in the community about the best ways to put an end to violence against women, and ultimately keep all women safe.
She wants women in the community who are suffering from abuse to know they’re not alone and they can get help.
“There is no such thing as hopeless, and there is no such thing as helpless. Reach out, call the Jackson County help line, just call. Because you deserve a good life and you can start a new beginning.”
Ketani says she also suffered from an abusive relationship and has been a social worker for many years. So this task force holds an important meaning for her.
KAWS will be holding a community event this Thursday to invite both women and men to engage in a discussion about a variety of topics, primarily about keeping women safe in our communities.
You can reach the Jackson County help line at 541-779-4357. If you want to get involved with KAWS, you can find them on Facebook at Keeping Ashland Women Safe or email them at [email protected]
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.