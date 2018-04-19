Kid Time awarded Carnegie Library for new site

Medford, Ore. – The city council heard from both the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Kid Time tonight. Ultimately, they voted 7 to 1 to award the lease to Kid Time.
Its lease of the J.C. Penney building downtown ends in a couple years. But now with the Medford city council’s vote to give them the new site of Carnegie Library, Kid Time hopes to expand.
The appeal of the Carnegie Library for the children’s museum and preschool was the outdoor area and park.
“If we don’t have the outdoor space, we can’t run the preschool, if we can’t run the preschool it helps run the museum we’re kind of in a bind,” said Assistant Director, Shannon Young.
Now the organization wants to start renovations as soon as possible, as they look forward to the future and the potential to grow into this new space.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time and we have a lot of plans and we’re pretty thrilled that we can do a lot with this, there is so much opportunity in that building and it’s pretty exciting,” said executive director, Sunny Spicer.
Kid time plans to move the preschool as soon as September in time for the new school year.