Kids Unlimited continues after Saturday car crash

MEDFORD, Ore.- Programs are in full-swing for Kids Unlimited Charter School in downtown Medford after a car crash over the weekend. On Saturday, two cars collided while driving on North Riverside.

One car veered off the road and busted through the corner of the charter school’s building. Today, the crash site is boarded up, but it did not impact normal operations at the school.

CEO Tom Cole says he’s just grateful there were no kids in the building during the crash and that it didn’t impact the building’s safety.

“The most important piece was being able to assess that it didn’t jeopardize the structural integrity of the building.” Said Cole, “it didn’t compromise any of the exits, it didn’t compromise any of the ability for us to use it, and that was really lucky.”

Cole was on site after the crash and said there were no injuries with anyone involved.

Kids Unlimited is waiting for word from its insurance company in order to repair the wall.

