Kids Unlimited students get new kicks at Seasons of Sneakers donation event

MEDFORD, Ore. — Kids Unlimited students went home with some new kicks today.
Every student at the school about 470 kids received a new pair of shoes. It was a gift from ReMax along with human bean and CPM Real Estate.
Each year ReMax donates new shoes to a different school in need. Kids Unlimited CEO Tom Cole says this donation allows the students to go home with a gift, when they otherwise may not.
“It’s an opportunity for them to have something during the holidays and a pair of shoes is something they can wear every day and has a utility bigger than a traditional holiday gift,” Kids Unlimited CEO, Tom Cole said.
The students also received a pair of socks to go along with their shoes.
