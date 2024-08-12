Kittens abandoned, employee nearly hit at RV Humane Society

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Humane Society says a woman who dumped kittens at their front gate on Friday, almost hit one of their employees.

In this surveillance clip, you can see a woman dropping off what looks like a box. Rogue Valley Humane Society (RVHS) says there were six kittens inside, all with upper respiratory infections.

In the second clip, you can see the same white Dodge four-door coming back in the other direction, appearing to almost hit the nonprofit’s Executive Director.

RVHS had posted on Facebook over the weekend saying it would be closed temporarily to take care of 41 new intakes including several groups of kittens dumped at their facility, all with severe respiratory infections. RVHS reopened its doors to the public today, Monday 8/12/24.

The Humane Society says that anyone who recognizes the car or person to let them know.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.