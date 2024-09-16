Klamath Basin Oktoberfest Celebration this weekend

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — What better way to welcome fall than with an Oktoberfest?

The Klamath Basin’s take on the traditional festival includes plenty of local brews, food, and live music, not to mention the contests.

There’s Stein holding, a best-dressed contest, and a People’s Choice Award for favorite drink. It all takes place on September 21 at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, 5075 Fox Sparrow Dr.

We spoke with the event manager, Andrew Stork who shared some insight on how they choose brewers for the event.

We try to have the beers that are served be representative of up and coming brewers, so we don’t lean into, you know, well established brewers, like 10 barrel or something like that. Not that those aren’t great brands, but we want to be an opportunity for those breweries that are making a name for themselves to gain more and more exposure as they continue to grow.

You can pick up tickets at www.klamathoktoberfest.org for either $10 or $25 depending on if you’re partaking in the drinks. And remember, don’t forget your Lederhosen.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.