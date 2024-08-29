Klamath Dam Removal Project approaching final stages

Posted by Maximus Osburn August 28, 2024

SOUTHERN OR. & NORTHERN CA. – The Klamath Dam Removal Project is in its final stages according to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation.

Wednesday, the Iron Gate and Copco No. 1 dam site coffer dams, the smaller dams behind each dam that were used to divert river flow, were breached. For the first time in over a century, the Klamath River flowed from below Lake Euwana to the Pacific.

KRRC said crews are on track to be finished with dam removal in early fall, however restoration of the former reservoir footprints will continue. For more information, go to the Klamath Renewal website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is weekend anchor and producer, and weekday reporter, for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content