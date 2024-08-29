Klamath Dam Removal Project approaching final stages

SOUTHERN OR. & NORTHERN CA. – The Klamath Dam Removal Project is in its final stages according to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation.

Wednesday, the Iron Gate and Copco No. 1 dam site coffer dams, the smaller dams behind each dam that were used to divert river flow, were breached. For the first time in over a century, the Klamath River flowed from below Lake Euwana to the Pacific.

KRRC said crews are on track to be finished with dam removal in early fall, however restoration of the former reservoir footprints will continue. For more information, go to the Klamath Renewal website.

