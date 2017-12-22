13-year-old a driving force behind Klamath Falls Toys for Tots

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 2,000 families in Lake and Klamath Counties will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to Toys for Tots. Many are unaware that the local effort has been largely spearheaded by a young lady who’s just barely into her teens.
Janah Moorer is a driving force behind the Toys for Tots effort in Klamath Falls. She’s only 13, but she’s been involved with the program since she was six.
“Because I am too young to direct a non-profit organization by myself, my mom and I are directing it together,” explained Janah.
Joann Roberts is Janah’s mom. She said, “And so essentially, what has happened is Janah is running the program, and I’m her helper.”
About 5,000 toys were donated this year, earmarked for families in Klamath and Lake counties.
“Around 2,000 families this year,” Janah said. “So it’s about doubling the amount that we did last year, which is incredible.”
Brandi Ohlde said the program makes a “big difference” in her Christmas, as she’s the mother of two in a low-income family. “So it helps out lots,” she added.
The Marine Corps Reserve organizes the program at a national level.
“It’s just great being able to have this opportunity in the community,” U.S. Marine Joe Miranda said. “And be able to provide so much, and give back to the community. And everything stays local, which is great.”
Janah Moorer said she’s learned a lot along the way. “I have realized how generous the community is – because, without the community, we wouldn’t have this program at all.”
Joann Roberts said the Toys for Tots effort has kept Janah and her too busy to shop for themselves. “One of the things that Janah said that is hugely profound is, she may not get anything for Christmas – but two thousand other kids in Klamath and Lake county will.”
Wanda Powless retired from the Toys for Tots effort in Klamath Falls last year after serving 20 years as coordinator.