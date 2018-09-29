Klondike Fire at 72 percent containment

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rain is in the forecast for the Klondike Fire on Saturday. Meteorologists working the fire say it will be a huge help for crews on the ground.
The fire burning in Curry and Josephine Counties is still very active nearly 2 and a half months after it started.
The Klondike fire has burned more than 163,000 acres as of Friday morning.
Ryan Leach is a meteorologist working the fire. He says wetter weather is on it’s way.
“Tomorrow and through the weekend and even early next week it will be much cooler. It’s gonna be cloudy and foggy and misty up there on the fire so that is really going to help knock things down a little bit,” Leach said.
Smoky conditions in the last two days prompted helicopters to be grounded Thursday.
They may not get off the ground in the rain either, but that’s a good thing says Leech.
“With the cooler and more humid weather that usually tends to dampen the fire activity so there will be a less of a need for them as well.”
Leech hopes the cooler temperatures over the Klondike Fire will last till the middle of next week.
The fire started on July 15th from a lightning strike 9 miles southeast of Selma.
The fire remains 72-percent contained.
