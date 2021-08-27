Home
La Clinica receives $123,792 federal grant to help with pandemic health services

La Clinica receives $123,792 federal grant to help with pandemic health services

Health News Local Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.- La Clinica del Valle Family Health Center in Medford is receiving a generous federal grant.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the $123,792 grant today. It comes from the Federal Communications Commission’s Covid-19 telehealth program.

The senators say the grant will help La Clinica get laptops, mobile devices, and a telehealth platform to reach patients, while targeting low-income, uninsured, and/or Spanish-speaking patients at its neighborhood health centers and mobile health center.

The Chief Operations Officer for La Clinica,  Tara Kirk, expressed gratitude for the grant, saying, “As a result of it, we’re able to stay connected with patients through video visits no matter where they are, and that’s been critical to our efforts to provide consistent care during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s such a gift.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »