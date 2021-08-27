La Clinica receives $123,792 federal grant to help with pandemic health services

MEDFORD, Ore.- La Clinica del Valle Family Health Center in Medford is receiving a generous federal grant.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the $123,792 grant today. It comes from the Federal Communications Commission’s Covid-19 telehealth program.
The senators say the grant will help La Clinica get laptops, mobile devices, and a telehealth platform to reach patients, while targeting low-income, uninsured, and/or Spanish-speaking patients at its neighborhood health centers and mobile health center.
The Chief Operations Officer for La Clinica, Tara Kirk, expressed gratitude for the grant, saying, “As a result of it, we’re able to stay connected with patients through video visits no matter where they are, and that’s been critical to our efforts to provide consistent care during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s such a gift.”
