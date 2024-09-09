La Clinica takes over SOU Health Center operations

ASHLAND, Ore. — La Clinica is taking over operations at Southern Oregon University Student Health and Wellness Center.

Though the fall quarter doesn’t start until later this month, La Clinica is now operating the on-campus Student Health and Wellness Center.

The Medford nonprofit and SOU have been working toward this partnership for over a year. In fact, La Clinica believes the unique partnership hasn’t been done before in Oregon higher education.

“I think other universities might outsource. They might bring other people in from the community, other providers to help enhance their services they offer students, but I think we are the first university that are actually bringing in an outside health care provider to provide all the health care,” said Anna D’Amato the SOU Student Health & Wellness Center executive director.

La Clinica says the only thing they think students will notice is enhanced services being offered at an affordable rate.

