Lava Beds and Tule Lake National Monument tourism contributes to millions

Posted by Maximus Osburn August 29, 2024

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – The Lava Beds and Tule Lake National Monuments in Northern California say tourism has contributed $7 million to the local economy.

Based off a National Park Service Report, over $130,000 visitors came to the Lava Beds and over 2,700 visitors came to Tule Lake National Monuments last year.

These visitors also benefited the communities near the park, helping support 79 jobs in the local area and generate a benefit to the local economy of $7.7 million dollars.

