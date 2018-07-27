Local agencies send help to Carr Fire in Northern California

REDDING, Calif.— With the Carr Fire growing rapidly, Shasta County agencies are needing all the help they can get.
On Friday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office sent 4 deputies to Redding to assist with widespread evacuations. They will be working 12 hour shifts.
The Sheriff’s Office says the two counties have been working closely since the start of the Klamathon fire earlier this month.
“Were sending our resources down to help them and that’s a part of this mutual aid agreement. We want to help each other out,” said Lt. Jeremiah Larue of the Siskiyou County Office.
He says they are watching the fire closely and will send more help if it’s needed.
Additional emergency personnel are heading down Friday night and Saturday.