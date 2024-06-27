Local boxer headlines combat sports event in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fight fans have plenty to be excited about on Saturday, as the Arena Wars combat promotion is holding another event in Medford. It features 14 fights, with the main event featuring a local fighter.

Arena Wars light heavyweight champion, Abraham Martin said,

“I always say that ‘you can’t guarantee a victory, but you can guarantee a good fight.'”

Abraham Martin is one half of the main event at the Arena Wars fight night. He will be making his first title defense as the light heavyweight Arena Wars champion; against a fighter he’s faced before during their amateur days. Martin said,

“At the end of the day I’m just focused on my fight and just going in there and doing the best I can, to kind of get tunnel vision and block out the rest but it’s definitely a little added pressure to it.”

Martin has been boxing since he was 19 years old. He described himself as a pressure fighter; someone who pushes forward and hinges on their cardio to essentially out-work and drown their opponent. Martin said,

“[Boxing] Definitely gives me discipline, gives me order, you know? Keeps me out from being in the streets doing bad stuff. And also, it’s really good for health.”

He said competing makes him work even harder and for this fight, his camp was two months, which is longer than his usual six weeks. His coach and Spartan Boxing founder, Troy Wohosky said,

“He’s been working so hard at this and cutting weight, running in the morning, doing mitts, sparring, making sure everything is in line with what we’re doing in our training camp. And he hasn’t missed any days.”

Wohosky said while training is beneficial for everyone, to actually compete is a huge commitment. Most fighters like Martin still work full-time jobs, have families and other obligations, on top of preparing for a fight. Wohosky said,

“I’m excited to watch him, you know? Shine in his hometown. And be able to show his skills and hard work, and just display it, you know?”

You can catch the fights Saturday at the Medford armory, starting at 7 p.m.

