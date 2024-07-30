Local boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s disease

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local boxing gym is collaborating with a worldwide organization, which offers classes geared towards people with Parkinson’s. It’s called the Superior Boxing Rock Steady program at Superior Boxing in Medford.

It uses the fundamentals of boxing training to fight back against Parkinson’s disease. Glenn Thoroughman has had Parkinson’s disease for seven years and said this program helps people with Parkinson’s (PWP’s) gain a better quality of life,

“There is no cure for the disease. It’s a neuro-degenerative disease, it gets worse with time slowly. But the one thing that is proven to slow the progression or reverse the progression, is exercise. And that’s why we’re here. We’re all fighting together, fighting the same thing.”

It includes no-contact training that emphasizes balance, flexibility, posture and building a resistance to injury; all the while, learning the basics of boxing techniques. Thoroughman said,

“If you have Parkinson’s, come join us. It’s not about what you can’t do, it’s about what you can do. We’re here to help you and I guarantee you, in a couple weeks, you’re going to feel better and better and better. I promise you that.”

Kim Adams has been training PWP’s for this program and said it also gives them a sense of community and belonging,

“I think one of the biggest things that they get from this program is comradery. It’s a whole group of people, suffering from the same disease that you have.”

She said she’s proud of the program and loves to see and hear about the improvements participants make. Whether it’s an improvement in their performance in the gym or it’s their speech, their walking or their handwriting that benefits from getting up and fighting back. Adams said,

“You get to know everyone, and you get to know their funny little quirks or just a little bit about their lives. And it’s a group of people that would never probably be friends just because of all the walks of life they come from, but this one thing brings them together. This group, we become a family.”

To find out more about the local Rock Steady Boxing classes at Superior Boxing or other classes offered you can go to the Superior Athletic website.

