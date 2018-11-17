Local boy receives numerous donations of clothing for homeless vets

Nine-year-old James Pitzen collected 185 beanies and 663 pairs of socks this fall.
His goal was to collect one hundred of each.
James came across some homeless vets last year and wanted to do something to help.
“People can be kind and inspiring,” said James. “I would just like to thank my family and my friends,” he added.
ACCESS is already distributing the donations.
Meanwhile, James is already thinking about next year.
He hopes to expand by getting even more people to donate.
His goal is to collect 500 beanies and 500 pairs of socks.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”