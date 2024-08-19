Local business offers free mobility rentals in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – For some people the hottest days of the year are reserved for the beach, but people who are differently abled may have a harder time traversing the sand.

Thankfully, we have people like Dallas Ott who work to make the beach accessible for all, for free.

She started by offering rentals, but her business model flipped when she realized that money shouldn’t be a barrier for her customers.

Accessible Adventures out of Brookings now offers outdoor mobility equipment free of charge.

“When I first started, I thought I was going to do this, you know, like a typical rental company, you know, the first time I had a client used one of my beach wheelchairs. He went down with his family, and they came back with tears in their eyes, and I decided to change my business model right there and do it solely on donations,” said Ott.

You can reserve the walkers and wheelchairs by calling 541-414-2345 or reserve by using the calendar on their Facebook page.

