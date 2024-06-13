Local business ranked top 10 best ‘green’ workplaces in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Business Magazine has listed the top 100 best green workplaces in the state. Being green, in this context, refers to a business that has minimal negative effects on the environment, community or economy.

RHT Energy, based in Medford, was listed by Oregon Business Magazine as sixth best in the state. The company is an energy efficiency consulting firm, meaning it helps find ways people can conserve energy. The company does this through a number of inspections, including infrared drone flying to find hot spots that indicate high energy consumption. RHT Energy says it’s important to be as sustainable as possible. Recycling, shopping local and allowing employees to work at home to reduce carbon emissions, are some techniques the company practices to stay green.

The RHT President, Scott Sheuneman says to get to this ranking, he and other executives have to walk the walk.

You’ve got to set the culture from the top down, because you set the example with the executives. And if the executives do it, it’s going to trickle down through the rest of the employees and you need to reward people for the work that they do. And that’s part of it as well.

Another top-ranking green business in Medford was Star Body Works auto body and collision repair shop. It ranked second on the list and is located on North Central Avenue.

For more information on green businesses and other statewide rankings, visit Oregon Business Magazine online.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.