Local businesses respond to Downtown Medford 2040 project

MEDFORD, Ore.- The City of Medford is encouraging public input on project Downtown Medford 2040.

The Medford 2040 Vision Implementation Committee’s Action Plan represents, “a collaborative and proactive effort on behalf of Medford residents, businesses and government to shape the growth and development of the community over the next 20 years.”

That action plan says the task force is partnering with the chamber of commerce to gather information from local businesses to support business growth, starting between 2022 and 2024.

NBC5 News talked to multiple local business owners who said they hadn’t heard of the program yet, but are excited to collaborate with the city to make downtown Medford a destination.

“Downtown Medford really kind of gets missed unless you have a specific thing that’s bringing you downtown,” says David Nowakowski, owner of Hen and Flour. “Them putting effort and time and money behind trying to improve downtown and having a set goal of what that might look like, I think that’s gonna be really great.”

The task force is looking for community input to take the downtown Medford 2040 survey.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.